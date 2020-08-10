Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulgarian dignitaries visit Berry Field

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Agosti 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Several distinguished visitors from the Republic of Bulgaria, including Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov and Ambassador to the United States Tihomir Stoytchev, visit Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee Oct. 8, 2020 to see the capabilities of the Tennessee National Guard. Bulgaria and Tennessee are partners through the State Partnership Program, which is designed to build cooperation and understanding between the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Agosti)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bulgarian dignitaries visit Berry Field, by SSgt Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    C-17
    ANG
    KC-135
    weapons
    SPP

