Bulgarian dignitaries visit Berry Field

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768931" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Several distinguished visitors from the Republic of Bulgaria, including Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov and Ambassador to the United States Tihomir Stoytchev, visit Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee Oct. 8, 2020 to see the capabilities of the Tennessee National Guard. Bulgaria and Tennessee are partners through the State Partnership Program, which is designed to build cooperation and understanding between the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Agosti)