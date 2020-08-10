Several distinguished visitors from the Republic of Bulgaria, including Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov and Ambassador to the United States Tihomir Stoytchev, visit Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee Oct. 8, 2020 to see the capabilities of the Tennessee National Guard. Bulgaria and Tennessee are partners through the State Partnership Program, which is designed to build cooperation and understanding between the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Agosti)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768931
|VIRIN:
|201008-Z-JT271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108015225
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bulgarian dignitaries visit Berry Field, by SSgt Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT