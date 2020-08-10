Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Advocacy Program

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    The Family Advocacy Program (FAP) is a command directed program that provides clinical assessment, treatment and services for service members and their families involved in incidents of child abuse and domestic abuse. The primary goals of FAP are prevention, victim safety and support, rehabilitative interventions, command and offender accountability, and providing a consistent and appropriate coordinated community response.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 16:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768928
    VIRIN: 201008-N-OH637-651
    Filename: DOD_108015220
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Advocacy Program, by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

