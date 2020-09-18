The virtual graduation ceremony for Training Group 45 at Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only bootcamp. The reviewing officer was Master Chief Smitty Tocorzic, Deputy Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768922
|VIRIN:
|200918-N-PL946-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108015158
|Length:
|00:33:35
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation Sept. 18, 2020, by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
