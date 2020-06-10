90th FS Raptors takeoff

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron takeoff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 6, 2020. An F-22’s combination of stealth, aerodynamic performance, integrated avionics system, sensor fusions and advanced weaponry are what make the jet superior to fourth-generation aircraft. F-22s are one of the U.S. Air Force’s premier stealth tactical fighter aircraft.