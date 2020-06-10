Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th FS Raptors takeoff

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Samuel Colvin 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron takeoff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 6, 2020. An F-22’s combination of stealth, aerodynamic performance, integrated avionics system, sensor fusions and advanced weaponry are what make the jet superior to fourth-generation aircraft. F-22s are one of the U.S. Air Force’s premier stealth tactical fighter aircraft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768910
    VIRIN: 201006-F-YL679-125
    Filename: DOD_108014965
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th FS Raptors takeoff, by A1C Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    takeoff
    F-22
    Raptor
    F-22 Raptor
    aircraft
    90th Fighter Squadron
    90th FS
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

