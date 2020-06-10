U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron takeoff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 6, 2020. An F-22’s combination of stealth, aerodynamic performance, integrated avionics system, sensor fusions and advanced weaponry are what make the jet superior to fourth-generation aircraft. F-22s are one of the U.S. Air Force’s premier stealth tactical fighter aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 13:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768910
|VIRIN:
|201006-F-YL679-125
|Filename:
|DOD_108014965
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 90th FS Raptors takeoff, by A1C Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT