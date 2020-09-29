Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (B-ROLL) More than an Airman : Airman 1st Class Skyler Cleary

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    "More than an Airman" tells the stories of the men and women of the 130th Airlift Wing, focusing on life outside of the uniform and how it has shaped them into the Airmen they are today.

    Airman 1st Class Skyler Cleary, a medical administration Airman assigned to the 130th Medical Group, talks about his journey of losing nearly 100 pounds to achieve his goal of joining the military and becoming a healthier person. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768898
    VIRIN: 200929-F-JF864-457
    Filename: DOD_108014903
    Length: 00:08:54
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, (B-ROLL) More than an Airman : Airman 1st Class Skyler Cleary, by SSgt Caleb Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

