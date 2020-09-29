(B-ROLL) More than an Airman : Airman 1st Class Skyler Cleary

"More than an Airman" tells the stories of the men and women of the 130th Airlift Wing, focusing on life outside of the uniform and how it has shaped them into the Airmen they are today.
Airman 1st Class Skyler Cleary, a medical administration Airman assigned to the 130th Medical Group, talks about his journey of losing nearly 100 pounds to achieve his goal of joining the military and becoming a healthier person. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance)
