Feeling sick? Stay home.

Each one of us has an integral part of the Air Force mission, but none of us can achieve this if we fall ill. It is up to every Airman to make the call to stay home and notify their leadership if they are feeling sick. If we work together to keep the 49th Wing healthy, we can do our part to provide combat ready aircrew to the worlds greatest Air Force.
|10.07.2020
|10.08.2020 13:02
|PSA
|768894
|201007-F-DB997-1001
|DOD_108014812
|00:01:58
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
