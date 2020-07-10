Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feeling sick? Stay home.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Each one of us has an integral part of the Air Force mission, but none of us can achieve this if we fall ill. It is up to every Airman to make the call to stay home and notify their leadership if they are feeling sick. If we work together to keep the 49th Wing healthy, we can do our part to provide combat ready aircrew to the worlds greatest Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 13:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 768894
    VIRIN: 201007-F-DB997-1001
    Filename: DOD_108014812
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feeling sick? Stay home., by TSgt BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    49th Wing
    Coronavirus
    COVID

