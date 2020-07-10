Feeling sick? Stay home.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768894" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Each one of us has an integral part of the Air Force mission, but none of us can achieve this if we fall ill. It is up to every Airman to make the call to stay home and notify their leadership if they are feeling sick. If we work together to keep the 49th Wing healthy, we can do our part to provide combat ready aircrew to the worlds greatest Air Force.