NATO Secretary General holds joint press point with President of Republic of Estonia
BELGIUM
10.07.2020
Courtesy Video
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a joint press point with the President of the Republic of Estonia, Ms. Kersti Kaljulaid, during the President's visit to NATO Headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 13:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|768892
|VIRIN:
|201007-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108014809
|Length:
|00:07:03
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Flag
Asset
NATO Secretary General holds joint press point with President of Republic of Estonia
LEAVE A COMMENT