Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Join DON CIO, DCNO Information Warfare and the Deputy Commandant for Information for a Cybersecurity Month Discussion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer (DON CIO)

    Please join Aaron Weis, Navy CIO, VADM Jeff Trussler, DCNO for Information Warfare, and LtGen Lori Reynolds, Deputy Commandant for Information, as they talk about the importance of cybersecurity across our Department of the Navy team for Cybersecurity Awareness Month!

    CHINFO video production
    VIRIN 201008-N-0219-1001

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768891
    VIRIN: 201008-N-N0219-1001
    Filename: DOD_108014799
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Join DON CIO, DCNO Information Warfare and the Deputy Commandant for Information for a Cybersecurity Month Discussion, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cyber security awareness month
    DON CIO
    Deputy Commandant for Information
    DCNO for Information Warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT