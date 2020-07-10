Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josephine Carlson 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Spc. Heaith Howe explains his motivation for competing in the U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 12:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768883
    VIRIN: 201007-A-LS252-006
    Filename: DOD_108014739
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    BWC20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT