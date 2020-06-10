DAGRE: Do you have what it takes?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Commandos with the 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron conduct a Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element assessment at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct 6, 2020. DAGRE provides force protection for aircraft while deployed, ensuring mission success any time, any place. The assessments ensure that all DAGRE candidates are ready to complete their diverse missions both at their home stations and overseas. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)