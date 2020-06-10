Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAGRE: Do you have what it takes?

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos with the 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron conduct a Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element assessment at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct 6, 2020. DAGRE provides force protection for aircraft while deployed, ensuring mission success any time, any place. The assessments ensure that all DAGRE candidates are ready to complete their diverse missions both at their home stations and overseas. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 12:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768876
    VIRIN: 201006-F-LD599-758
    Filename: DOD_108014708
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Hometown: CADILLAC, MI, US
    This work, DAGRE: Do you have what it takes?, by A1C David Lynn, identified by DVIDS

    Hurlburt Field
    1SOW
    SOCOM
    Security Forces
    1SOSFS
    DAGRE

