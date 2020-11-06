Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th MDSS Change of Command

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Ann McManis, assumes command of the 6th Medical Support Squadron, during a change of command ceremony, June 11, 2020, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla.

    This work, 6th MDSS Change of Command, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    change of command
    6th Medical Support Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

