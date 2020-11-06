Lt. Col. Ann McManis, assumes command of the 6th Medical Support Squadron, during a change of command ceremony, June 11, 2020, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 11:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|768865
|VIRIN:
|200611-F-FT779-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108014602
|Length:
|00:26:36
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 6th MDSS Change of Command, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
