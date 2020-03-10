The 910th Airlift Wing First Sergeant Council was recognized for winning the Chief Master Sergeant Carol Smits Air Force Reserve Command First Sergeant Council of the Year award on Oct. 3, 2020, during a ceremony in the 910th AW headquarters building.
This work, Ceremony honors first sergeant council's award-winning year, by SrA Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
