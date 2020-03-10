Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony honors first sergeant council's award-winning year

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 910th Airlift Wing First Sergeant Council was recognized for winning the Chief Master Sergeant Carol Smits Air Force Reserve Command First Sergeant Council of the Year award on Oct. 3, 2020, during a ceremony in the 910th AW headquarters building.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 12:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768854
    VIRIN: 201003-F-KJ690-461
    Filename: DOD_108014493
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremony honors first sergeant council's award-winning year, by SrA Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    first sergeant council
    reserveready
    reserveresilient
    Chief Master Sergeant Carol Smits Air Force Reserve Command First Sergeant Council of the Year

