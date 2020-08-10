USS Cole - Underway Wreath Laying Ceremony - 20th Anniversary

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), performs a Memorial wreath-laying ceremony that honors the 17 Sailors who lost their lives during the October 12, 2000 attack.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 10:14
|Location:
|US
