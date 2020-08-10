Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cole - Underway Wreath Laying Ceremony - 20th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Jonathan Snyder 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), performs a Memorial wreath-laying ceremony that honors the 17 Sailors who lost their lives during the October 12, 2000 attack.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768853
    VIRIN: 201008-O-GG306-354
    Filename: DOD_108014492
    Length: 00:11:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cole - Underway Wreath Laying Ceremony - 20th Anniversary, by Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

