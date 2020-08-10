Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Recruiter in-law

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A short video about Tili Burton, who was recruited by her brother in-law and fulfilled her dream of becoming a Marine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 10:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768848
    VIRIN: 201008-M-BK403-989
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_108014399
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiter in-law, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Recruit
    Parris Island
    Recruiter
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT