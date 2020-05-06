Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st Air Refueling Squadron Change of Command

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Ivan Blackwell assumes command of the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, June 5, 2020, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 09:26
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:34:16
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    MacDill Air Force Base
    change of command
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

