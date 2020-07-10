This week is Fire Prevention Week. Fire Safety Specialist Wayne Roberts and Sparky discuss kitchen fire safety on The Morning Show with Public Affairs Officer Ms. Clester Burdell.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 10:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|768840
|VIRIN:
|201007-A-A4502-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108014343
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
This work, Kitchen Fire Prevention, by Jennifer Bacchus, Clester Burdell, Mark Cleghorn and Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
