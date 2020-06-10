569th United States Forces Police Squadron Simulator Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Police officers from the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron receive the best available training before being sent out on patrols. The “Vehicle Bay” on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, trains on the most up-to-date simulators that USAFE has to offer.

Lower Thirds:

Staff Sgt. Wesley McDavid

569th Police Squadron, Training Instructor



Senior Airman Samuel Doroteo

569th Police Squadron, Training Instructor