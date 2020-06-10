Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    569th United States Forces Police Squadron Simulator Training

    GERMANY

    10.06.2020

    Video by Spc. Catessa Palone 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Police officers from the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron receive the best available training before being sent out on patrols. The “Vehicle Bay” on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, trains on the most up-to-date simulators that USAFE has to offer.
    Lower Thirds:
    Staff Sgt. Wesley McDavid
    569th Police Squadron, Training Instructor

    Senior Airman Samuel Doroteo
    569th Police Squadron, Training Instructor

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 08:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768838
    VIRIN: 201006-A-HK139-001
    Filename: DOD_108014329
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron Simulator Training, by SPC Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    simulator
    police
    training
    569th
    Vogelweh Air Base
    569th United States Forces Police Squadron

