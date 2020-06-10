Police officers from the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron receive the best available training before being sent out on patrols. The “Vehicle Bay” on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, trains on the most up-to-date simulators that USAFE has to offer.
Lower Thirds:
Staff Sgt. Wesley McDavid
569th Police Squadron, Training Instructor
Senior Airman Samuel Doroteo
569th Police Squadron, Training Instructor
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 08:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768838
|VIRIN:
|201006-A-HK139-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108014329
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron Simulator Training, by SPC Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
