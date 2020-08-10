Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KnowYourMil-SSgt. Caitlin Obee-CrossFit Coach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    10.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    SSgt Caitlin Obee owns and coaches a CrossFit gym while serving as an active duty U.S. Air Force Military Flight Attendant. Get to know SSgt Obee and how her passion for fitness has helped create a home away from home during her time in Germany.

    Lower thirds
    Staff Sgt. Caitlin Obee
    76th Airlift Wing

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 08:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768837
    VIRIN: 201008-A-DD152-570
    Filename: DOD_108014325
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KnowYourMil-SSgt. Caitlin Obee-CrossFit Coach, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    USAFE
    CrossFit
    USAF
    AFNE
    Knowyourmil
    76thAirliftSquadron
    86thAirliftWing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT