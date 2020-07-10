Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Cavalry Division Forward Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POZNAN, POLAND

    10.07.2020

    Video by Spc. Duncan Foote 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Cavalry Division Forward Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 05:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768823
    VIRIN: 201008-Z-SE049-1000
    PIN: 1000
    Filename: DOD_108014167
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Forward Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, by SPC Duncan Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1stTeam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT