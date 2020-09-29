Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saint Maichael’s Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.29.2020

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the U.S. Army Africa commanding general, talks about Feast of Saint Michael at the Church of Santa Maria dei Servi, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 29, 2020. Saint Michael is the patron for both paratroopers and Italian law enforcement forces.(U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 04:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768820
    VIRIN: 190929-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_108014155
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saint Maichael’s Ceremony, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

