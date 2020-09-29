Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the U.S. Army Africa commanding general, talks about Feast of Saint Michael at the Church of Santa Maria dei Servi, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 29, 2020. Saint Michael is the patron for both paratroopers and Italian law enforcement forces.(U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)
This work, Saint Maichael’s Ceremony, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
