Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Zama Yatoyama Park, Japan and shares a humorous childhood story of overcoming adversity to encourage resiliency and humor during this episode of Chaplain's Neighborhood. Chaplain Johnston hopes you reflect on your life stories and lessons learned and share those stories with friends and family.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 04:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|768819
|VIRIN:
|201008-A-PI656-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108014136
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston speaks resilience through sharing your experience, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
