Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston speaks resilience through sharing your experience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Zama Yatoyama Park, Japan and shares a humorous childhood story of overcoming adversity to encourage resiliency and humor during this episode of Chaplain's Neighborhood. Chaplain Johnston hopes you reflect on your life stories and lessons learned and share those stories with friends and family.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 04:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 768819
    VIRIN: 201008-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108014136
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston speaks resilience through sharing your experience, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    ADA
    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    Chaplain Corps
    PACOM
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    Army Values
    Father's Day
    U.S. Army Japan
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    Ready And Resilient
    94th AAMDC
    AMD
    Fight Tonight
    Sagami General Depot
    Indo-Pacific Region
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    Chaplain's Neighborhood
    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT