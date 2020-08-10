Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston speaks resilience through sharing your experience

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Zama Yatoyama Park, Japan and shares a humorous childhood story of overcoming adversity to encourage resiliency and humor during this episode of Chaplain's Neighborhood. Chaplain Johnston hopes you reflect on your life stories and lessons learned and share those stories with friends and family.