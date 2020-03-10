An animation of Brig. Gen. Lorna Mahlock’s statement, “The cyber battlespace is everywhere, effecting everyone, all the time. It’s game on and we need every Marine to know and play by varsity rules” in support of 2020’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The theme encourages individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace, stressing personal accountability and the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity. While cybersecurity is always a Marine Corps priority, the Corps is increasing its focus on it during the month to emphasize that all personnel need to do their part as a sentry to guard the Marine Corps at work and defend at home. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Naomi Goward)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 20:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768808
|VIRIN:
|201003-M-JJ726-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108013939
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Cybersecurity Awareness Month, by Naomi Goward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT