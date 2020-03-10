Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Cybersecurity Awareness Month

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2020

    Video by Naomi Goward 

    Communication Directorate             

    An animation of Brig. Gen. Lorna Mahlock’s statement, “The cyber battlespace is everywhere, effecting everyone, all the time. It’s game on and we need every Marine to know and play by varsity rules” in support of 2020’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The theme encourages individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace, stressing personal accountability and the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity. While cybersecurity is always a Marine Corps priority, the Corps is increasing its focus on it during the month to emphasize that all personnel need to do their part as a sentry to guard the Marine Corps at work and defend at home. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Naomi Goward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 20:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768808
    VIRIN: 201003-M-JJ726-001
    Filename: DOD_108013939
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Cybersecurity Awareness Month, by Naomi Goward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cybersecurity

