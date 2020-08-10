Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cole Remember 67 Teaser

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK (Oct. 7, 2020) The teaser promotes the upcoming virtual ship tour for USS Cole (DDG 67). Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) was attacked by terrorists at 11:18 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2000, while moored for refueling in the Port of Aden, Yemen. The explosive bomb created a 40-by-60-foot hole on the port side of the ship, and the Cole's Sailors fought fires and flooding for the following 96 hours to keep the ship afloat. Commemoration events on the 20th anniversary of the attack remember and honor the 17 Sailors who were killed, the 37 who were injured and the Gold Star families. Please visit the commemoration website to learn more at https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/remember67

    This work, USS Cole Remember 67 Teaser, by PO2 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Cole
    Cole
    Norfolk
    Remember 67

