2020 Best Warriors Competition

SSG Mayra Rodriguez, representing Army Futures Command in the Best Warrior Competition, completes many of the BWC events, including the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT); chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills (AWTBD); CBRN M4A1 Weapons Qualification; and train-up for the Radio Communications AWTBD.
Credit: Scott Childress
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768790
|VIRIN:
|200928-A-YX353-012
|Filename:
|DOD_108013670
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
