Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Best Warriors Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Medical Research and Development Command

    SSG Mayra Rodriguez, representing Army Futures Command in the Best Warrior Competition, completes many of the BWC events, including the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT); chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills (AWTBD); CBRN M4A1 Weapons Qualification; and train-up for the Radio Communications AWTBD.
    Credit: Scott Childress

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768790
    VIRIN: 200928-A-YX353-012
    Filename: DOD_108013670
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Best Warriors Competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFC
    MRDC
    BWC20
    USAARL
    2020 Best Warriors Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT