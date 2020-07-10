Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV, USS Constellation

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    BALTIMORE (Oct. 7, 2020) -- Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite announces USS Constellation (FFG 62) as the name for the first ship in the new Guided Missile Frigate class of ships while aboard the museum ship Constellation in Baltimore Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland, October 7, 2020. As the first in her class, the future Guided Missile Frigates will be known as the Constellation Class frigates. Braithwaite visited the museum ship Constellation for the announcement to honor the first U.S. Navy ships authorized by Congress in 1794.

    SECNAV
    Guided Missile Frigate
    USS Constellation
    Kenneth J. Braithwaite
    FFG 62

