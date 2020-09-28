Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Erin Bolling 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    SSG Mayra Rodriguez, representing Army Futures Command in the Best Warrior Competition, expresses her motivation for competing in BWC and how BWC has challenged and impacted her as a Soldier.
    Credit: Scott Childress

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 17:21
    Category: Interviews
    Best Warrior
    Competition
    AFC
    MRDC
    BWC20
    USAARL

