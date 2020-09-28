2020 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition

SSG Mayra Rodriguez, representing Army Futures Command in the Best Warrior Competition, expresses her motivation for competing in BWC and how BWC has challenged and impacted her as a Soldier.
Credit: Scott Childress
|09.28.2020
|10.07.2020 17:21
|Interviews
|768785
|200928-A-YX353-011
|DOD_108013652
|00:01:46
|AL, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
