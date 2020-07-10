Arizona National Guard service members distribute COVID-19 test samples at a Arizona Department of of Economic Security testing site in Casa Grande, Ariz., before transporting them to a state lab for testing, Oct. 7, 2020. The testing ensures State employees, who work closely with the public, continue to provide essential services.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768778
|VIRIN:
|201007-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108013615
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|CASA GRANDE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG hosts COVID-19 test site for AZ State employees, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
