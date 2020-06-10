Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA(AW)-224's Training in El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Buss 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Marines with Marine All Weather Attack Squadron 224 (VMFA(AW)-224), Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct routine flight operations aboard Naval Air Facility El Centro, California on Oct. 6, 2020. VMFA(AW)-224 is participating in Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructors Course 1-21 and Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 to further hone the squadron’s ability to operate as a cohesive unit while forward deployed in support of our nation’s objectives.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 18:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768774
    VIRIN: 201006-M-HW316-1002
    Filename: DOD_108013510
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    F18
    F/A-18
    California
    El Centro
    Mission
    WTI
    VMFA(AW)-224
    ITX

