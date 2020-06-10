Marines with Marine All Weather Attack Squadron 224 (VMFA(AW)-224), Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct routine flight operations aboard Naval Air Facility El Centro, California on Oct. 6, 2020. VMFA(AW)-224 is participating in Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructors Course 1-21 and Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 to further hone the squadron’s ability to operate as a cohesive unit while forward deployed in support of our nation’s objectives.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 18:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768774
|VIRIN:
|201006-M-HW316-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108013510
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMFA(AW)-224's Training in El Centro, by LCpl Nicholas Buss, identified by DVIDS
