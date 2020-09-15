Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSF Swearing-In Ceremony

    LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    Five members from the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, participate in a ceremonial swearing-in event broadcasted from the Air Force Association’s 2020 Virtual Air, Space and Cyber Conference and administered by Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, United States Space Force Chief of Space Operations, Sept. 15, 2020. Beginning on Sept. 1, more than 2,400 active-duty Airmen in space operations (13S) and space systems operations (1C6) career fields will transfer to the USSF.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768769
    VIRIN: 200915-X-GT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_108013495
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Hometown: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
