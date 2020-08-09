SMC Remembers 19th Anniversary of September 11 (2 of 3 Series)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) personnel provide a personal account of September 11, 2001. They discuss how it made them feel, how the world changed, and what their take away have been after all these years.



Full TRT: 02:05

Story only TRT: 01:51

NO LOWER THIRDS VERSION



INTERVIEW:

Renita Duncan

Violence Prevention Integrator, Los Angeles Air Force Base





Contains File footage