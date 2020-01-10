Rear Adm. John Watkins, Deputy Command, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, discusses the importance of protecting connected devices against cybersecurity threats to the Navy.
Video production by the Defense Media Activity.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 14:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|768765
|VIRIN:
|201002-N-SX673-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108013475
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, If you connect it, protect it, by Sharon Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
