Undersecretary of the Army visits Fort Lee family housing

Renovated housing b-roll and full remarks from Undersecretary of the Army James E. McPherson at Fort Lee, Virginia Oct. 7, 2020. The visit allowed McPherson to see one of the first houses upgraded as part of a $15.6 million renovation project to improve every home in the post’s Jackson Circle neighborhood over the next two years. The Jackson Circle project is part of a larger $50 million, 10-year plan to renovate more than half of Fort Lee’s 1,508 family housing units with new roofs, windows, appliances and more.