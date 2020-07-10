Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Undersecretary of the Army visits Fort Lee family housing

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Stephen Baker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Renovated housing b-roll and full remarks from Undersecretary of the Army James E. McPherson at Fort Lee, Virginia Oct. 7, 2020. The visit allowed McPherson to see one of the first houses upgraded as part of a $15.6 million renovation project to improve every home in the post’s Jackson Circle neighborhood over the next two years. The Jackson Circle project is part of a larger $50 million, 10-year plan to renovate more than half of Fort Lee’s 1,508 family housing units with new roofs, windows, appliances and more.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768763
    VIRIN: 201007-A-SN481-951
    Filename: DOD_108013472
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Undersecretary of the Army visits Fort Lee family housing, by Stephen Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

