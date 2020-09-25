Air Commandos overcome Hurricane Sally

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Jeffrey Beilman, a criminal investigator with the 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, and Kristeena Beilman, NCO in charge of integrated resilience with headquarters Air Force Special Operations Command, restore their home after Hurricane Sally struck the area at Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Sept. 24, 2020. Hurricane Sally made landfall as a Category 2 storm and left approximately 30 inches of rain and a 6 foot storm surge. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dennis Spain)