    Air Commandos overcome Hurricane Sally

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Dennis Spain 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Jeffrey Beilman, a criminal investigator with the 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, and Kristeena Beilman, NCO in charge of integrated resilience with headquarters Air Force Special Operations Command, restore their home after Hurricane Sally struck the area at Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Sept. 24, 2020. Hurricane Sally made landfall as a Category 2 storm and left approximately 30 inches of rain and a 6 foot storm surge. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dennis Spain)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 14:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768761
    VIRIN: 200925-F-SN365-0001
    Filename: DOD_108013470
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FL, US
    Hometown: EAST MOLINE, IL, US
    Hometown: MACUNGIE, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Commandos overcome Hurricane Sally, by SrA Dennis Spain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

