U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Jeffrey Beilman, a criminal investigator with the 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, and Kristeena Beilman, NCO in charge of integrated resilience with headquarters Air Force Special Operations Command, restore their home after Hurricane Sally struck the area at Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Sept. 24, 2020. Hurricane Sally made landfall as a Category 2 storm and left approximately 30 inches of rain and a 6 foot storm surge. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dennis Spain)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 14:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768761
|VIRIN:
|200925-F-SN365-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108013470
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FL, US
|Hometown:
|EAST MOLINE, IL, US
|Hometown:
|MACUNGIE, PA, US
This work, Air Commandos overcome Hurricane Sally, by SrA Dennis Spain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
