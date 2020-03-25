Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hispanic Heritage Month: Staff Sgt. Luis Duran

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luis Duran, a Soldier with the New Jersey National Guard’s 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion, speaks about his Hispanic heritage during National Hispanic Heritage Month on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020. National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th through October 15th. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 13:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768752
    VIRIN: 201001-Z-IB607-2002
    Filename: DOD_108013298
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month: Staff Sgt. Luis Duran, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    New Jersey
    Puerto Rico
    mechanic
    1-150th
    Hispanic
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Hispanic Heritage
    Helicopter
    Army
    NJ
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Lakota
    Lakehurst
    JBMDL
    ARNG
    USArmy
    New Jersey National Guard
    1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    UH-72
    Assault Helicopter Battalion
    NJGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT