U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luis Duran, a Soldier with the New Jersey National Guard’s 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion, speaks about his Hispanic heritage during National Hispanic Heritage Month on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020. National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th through October 15th. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 13:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768752
|VIRIN:
|201001-Z-IB607-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108013298
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month: Staff Sgt. Luis Duran, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
