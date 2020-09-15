Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO SECAF SEA Space Force Swearing In Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Anthony Young 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond, flanked by Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett and Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman, senior enlisted advisor of U. S. Space Force, administered the ceremonial oath at the Pentagon transferring Airmen into the Space Force, Arlington, Va., Sept. 15, 2020. About 300 Airmen at bases worldwide, including 22 in the audience, participated during the ceremony

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768750
    VIRIN: 200915-F-AV145-695
    Filename: DOD_108013266
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO SECAF SEA Space Force Swearing In Ceremony, by Anthony Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

