Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond, flanked by Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett and Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman, senior enlisted advisor of U. S. Space Force, administered the ceremonial oath at the Pentagon transferring Airmen into the Space Force, Arlington, Va., Sept. 15, 2020. About 300 Airmen at bases worldwide, including 22 in the audience, participated during the ceremony
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768750
|VIRIN:
|200915-F-AV145-695
|Filename:
|DOD_108013266
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSO SECAF SEA Space Force Swearing In Ceremony, by Anthony Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT