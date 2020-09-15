CSO SECAF SEA Space Force Swearing In Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond, flanked by Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett and Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman, senior enlisted advisor of U. S. Space Force, administered the ceremonial oath at the Pentagon transferring Airmen into the Space Force, Arlington, Va., Sept. 15, 2020. About 300 Airmen at bases worldwide, including 22 in the audience, participated during the ceremony