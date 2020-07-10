Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Department Space Policy Expert Discusses 'New Race for Space'

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Justin T. Johnson, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for space policy, discusses the “New Race for Space: Successes and Challenges in the Final Frontier” at a virtual Heritage Foundation event, Oct. 7, 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 12:48
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:49:44
    Location: DC, US
