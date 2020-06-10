Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Material Command Warrior competes in Army Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Johnson recently worked with the Fort Eustis SHARP team to find an innovative solution and a better way to deliver training during the pandemic. Find out more about how he is making a difference to create a positive culture in the workplace in the article below. Rapid Support! #SurfaceWarriors

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768735
    VIRIN: 201006-A-QT896-595
    Filename: DOD_108013155
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Material Command Warrior competes in Army Best Warrior Competition, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    BWC20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT