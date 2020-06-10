Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Johnson recently worked with the Fort Eustis SHARP team to find an innovative solution and a better way to deliver training during the pandemic. Find out more about how he is making a difference to create a positive culture in the workplace in the article below. Rapid Support! #SurfaceWarriors
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 11:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768735
|VIRIN:
|201006-A-QT896-595
|Filename:
|DOD_108013155
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Material Command Warrior competes in Army Best Warrior Competition, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
