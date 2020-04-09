Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lead Conversations (episode 1)

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Caleb Nunez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    6th Air Refueling Wing commander, Col. Ben Jonsson has an open dialogue discussion with TSgt. Tamika Whitfield, a 6th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, on topics of Diversity and Inclusion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 11:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 768733
    VIRIN: 200904-F-FI895-0001
    Filename: DOD_108013146
    Length: 00:13:15
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    TAGS

    Leadership
    MacDill Air Force Base
    race
    diversity and inclusion
    6th Air Refueling Wing

