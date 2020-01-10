Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPG News Brief - 145th FA Battalion conducts live-fire at Dugway Proving Ground

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Darrell Gray 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    During September 2020, elements from the 65th field artillery brigade came to Dugway Proving Ground to conduct a live-fire exercise and field a new munitions technology that affords better accuracy when firing at targets downrange.

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
    Dugway Proving Ground Capabilities
    145th FA Battalion

