Units within the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing perform static-line jumps out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft followed by communications training at the Alzey Dropzone, Flörsheim-Dalsheim, Germany, Sept. 30, 2020. The training allowed the wing to sharpen its agile combat employment skills.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 09:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768713
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-WY757-699
|Filename:
|DOD_108013022
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 435th AGOW Jump, by A1C Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
