    435th AGOW Jump

    GERMANY

    09.30.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Units within the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing perform static-line jumps out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft followed by communications training at the Alzey Dropzone, Flörsheim-Dalsheim, Germany, Sept. 30, 2020. The training allowed the wing to sharpen its agile combat employment skills.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 09:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768713
    VIRIN: 200930-F-WY757-699
    Filename: DOD_108013022
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th AGOW Jump, by A1C Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    communications
    parachute
    CRG
    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    Tactical Air Control Party
    JTAC
    TACP
    expeditionary
    Joint Terminal Attack Controller
    86th Airlift Wing
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    combat readiness
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    training
    air power
    86 AW
    435th Contingency Response Group
    4th Air Support Operations Group
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    ASOG
    World’s Best Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    USAFE ACE
    long-haul communications
    ACE insertion
    airborne joint operations

