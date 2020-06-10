Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report October 6, 2020

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    10.06.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madeleine Jinks and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report USS Hershel “Woody” Williams changes its home port to Greece and the SHAPE performing arts center goes on-line to bring the theater to you.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 09:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 768709
    VIRIN: 201006-F-PQ209-616
    Filename: DOD_108012994
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report October 6, 2020, by A1C Madeleine Jinks and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVEUR
    6th Fleet
    EUCOM
    U.S. Navy
    SHAPE
    NSA Souda Bay
    SHAPE performing arts center
    Hershel "Willy" Williams

