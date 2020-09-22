Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35B's Embark Aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.22.2020

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    HMS Queen Elizabeth embarks US and UK f-35B Stealth Jets for Groupex. Royal Navy Video by LPhot Johnson.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    TAGS

    USMC
    Royal Navy
    Carrier Strike Group
    CSG
    UK
    RN
    F35
    Joint Strike Fighter
    3rd MAW
    Aircraft Carrier
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Surface Ship
    F35B
    Wake Island Avengers
    MAG-13
    JPO
    News Event
    Marine Aircraft Group 13
    VMFA-211
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211
    HMS Queen Elizabeth
    QNLZ
    Queen Elizabeth R08
    HMSQE
    QNLZE
    F-35B F-35B
    GROUPEX
    Stealth Jets

