    SSgt. Caitlin Obee - CrossFit Coach #KnowYourMil

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    10.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Miles Andrade 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    SSgt. Caitlin Obee owns and coaches a CrossFit gym while serving as an active duty U.S. Air Force Military Flight Attendant. In this short video, she talks about her reasons of becoming a CrossFit coach.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 08:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768698
    VIRIN: 201006-A-JX791-832
    Filename: DOD_108012800
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt. Caitlin Obee - CrossFit Coach #KnowYourMil, by SGT Miles Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KnowYourMil CrossFit CaitlinObee Caitlin Obee

