SSgt. Caitlin Obee owns and coaches a CrossFit gym while serving as an active duty U.S. Air Force Military Flight Attendant. In this short video, she talks about her reasons of becoming a CrossFit coach.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 08:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768698
|VIRIN:
|201006-A-JX791-832
|Filename:
|DOD_108012800
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SSgt. Caitlin Obee - CrossFit Coach #KnowYourMil, by SGT Miles Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT