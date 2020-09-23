B-Roll of Liberty Job Swap featuring Airmen from the 48th Force Support Squadron and 48th Logistic Readiness Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 05:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768697
|VIRIN:
|200923-F-HC907-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108012761
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|ENGLAND, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll Liberty Job Swap: Post Office and Fuels, by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
