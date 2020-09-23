Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Liberty Job Swap: Post Office and Fuels

    ENGLAND, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of Liberty Job Swap featuring Airmen from the 48th Force Support Squadron and 48th Logistic Readiness Squadron.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 05:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768697
    VIRIN: 200923-F-HC907-003
    Filename: DOD_108012761
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: ENGLAND, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Liberty Job Swap: Post Office and Fuels, by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    England
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th LRS
    Job Swap
    48th FSS
    3N0X6

