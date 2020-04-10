Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    UK Carrier Strike Group Assembles

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.04.2020

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    The full United Kingdom (UK) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) assembled at sea on 04 October, 2020. The (CSG) is led by Her Majesty's Ship Queen Elizabeth and includes flotilla of destroyers and frigates from the UK, the Netherlands, the USS The Sullivans, and 15 F-35B Lightning II's from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 and the UK's 617 Squadron. The Navy-Marine Corps team is humbled and proud to represent the United States and serve alongside our United Kingdom counterparts. (Royal Navy Video by LPhot Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 07:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768693
    VIRIN: 201004-M-M0891-1087
    Filename: DOD_108012696
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UK Carrier Strike Group Assembles, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F35
    Joint Strike Fighter
    3rd MAW
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    F35B
    MAG-13
    JPO
    Marine Aircraft Group 13
    VMFA-211
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211
    QNLZ
    HMSQE
    QNLZE
    CSG21
    Carrier Strike Group 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT