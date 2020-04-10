UK Carrier Strike Group Assembles

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The full United Kingdom (UK) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) assembled at sea on 04 October, 2020. The (CSG) is led by Her Majesty's Ship Queen Elizabeth and includes flotilla of destroyers and frigates from the UK, the Netherlands, the USS The Sullivans, and 15 F-35B Lightning II's from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 and the UK's 617 Squadron. The Navy-Marine Corps team is humbled and proud to represent the United States and serve alongside our United Kingdom counterparts. (Royal Navy Video by LPhot Johnson)