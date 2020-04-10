The full United Kingdom (UK) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) assembled at sea on 04 October, 2020. The (CSG) is led by Her Majesty's Ship Queen Elizabeth and includes flotilla of destroyers and frigates from the UK, the Netherlands, the USS The Sullivans, and 15 F-35B Lightning II's from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 and the UK's 617 Squadron. The Navy-Marine Corps team is humbled and proud to represent the United States and serve alongside our United Kingdom counterparts. (Royal Navy Video by LPhot Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 07:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768693
|VIRIN:
|201004-M-M0891-1087
|Filename:
|DOD_108012696
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, UK Carrier Strike Group Assembles, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
