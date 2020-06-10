Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army's Best Warrior Competes at the Army Level

    10.06.2020

    Spc. Hwui Yoo, a language analyst assigned to Alpha Company, 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, Eight Army, is competing in the U.S. Army's 2020 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Dude to COVID-19 restrictions, this year's Department of the Army Competition has Soldiers from across the globe competing at their home units. Here, he takes a written exam for the competition at Eighth Army headquarters, Oct. 6, 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 01:32
