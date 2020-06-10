Eighth Army's Best Warrior Competes at the Army Level

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768679" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Hwui Yoo, a language analyst assigned to Alpha Company, 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, Eight Army, is competing in the U.S. Army's 2020 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Dude to COVID-19 restrictions, this year's Department of the Army Competition has Soldiers from across the globe competing at their home units. Here, he takes a written exam for the competition at Eighth Army headquarters, Oct. 6, 2020.