Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Material Command warrior competes in 2020 Army Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AFGHANISTAN

    10.01.2020

    Video by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Spc. Francisco Gutierrez, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist assigned to the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597 Transportation Brigade, participates in the 2020 Army Best Warrior Competition held in front of the 597th Transportation Brigade headquarters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 5, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 21:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768670
    VIRIN: 201001-A-QT896-227
    Filename: DOD_108012467
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Material Command warrior competes in 2020 Army Best Warrior Competition, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    SDDC
    AMC
    Army Material Command
    RPOE
    Rapid Port Opening Element
    BWC20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT