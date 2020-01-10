597th Transportation Brigade motivated to win the 2020 Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Francisco Gutierrez, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist assigned to the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597 Transportation Brigade, participates in the 2020 Army Best Warrior Competition held in front of the 597th Transportation Brigade headquarters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 5, 2020. 11 of the Army’s top Soldiers are competing across the world during the U.S. Army 2020 Best Warrior Competition from Sept. 17 through Oct. 9. The events include an Army Combat Fitness Test, a 12-mile foot march and a rifle qualification with their units in September. During a virtually proctored assessment phase in October, Soldiers will complete a sample of hands-on warrior tasks, a written exam and essay, and conduct board interviews with sergeants major from across the Army.
