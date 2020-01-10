597th Transportation Brigade motivated to win the 2020 Best Warrior Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768667" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Francisco Gutierrez, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist assigned to the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597 Transportation Brigade, participates in the 2020 Army Best Warrior Competition held in front of the 597th Transportation Brigade headquarters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 5, 2020. 11 of the Army’s top Soldiers are competing across the world during the U.S. Army 2020 Best Warrior Competition from Sept. 17 through Oct. 9. The events include an Army Combat Fitness Test, a 12-mile foot march and a rifle qualification with their units in September. During a virtually proctored assessment phase in October, Soldiers will complete a sample of hands-on warrior tasks, a written exam and essay, and conduct board interviews with sergeants major from across the Army.