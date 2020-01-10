Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    597th Transportation Brigade motivated to win the 2020 Best Warrior Competition

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Spc. Francisco Gutierrez, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist assigned to the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597 Transportation Brigade, participates in the 2020 Army Best Warrior Competition held in front of the 597th Transportation Brigade headquarters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 5, 2020. 11 of the Army’s top Soldiers are competing across the world during the U.S. Army 2020 Best Warrior Competition from Sept. 17 through Oct. 9. The events include an Army Combat Fitness Test, a 12-mile foot march and a rifle qualification with their units in September. During a virtually proctored assessment phase in October, Soldiers will complete a sample of hands-on warrior tasks, a written exam and essay, and conduct board interviews with sergeants major from across the Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 21:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768667
    VIRIN: 201001-A-QT896-459
    Filename: DOD_108012458
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 597th Transportation Brigade motivated to win the 2020 Best Warrior Competition, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SDDC
    AMC
    BWC20

