Figure 4 Stretch - Fitness Workout

201006-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 06, 2020)
Learn how to properly perform the Figure 4 Stretch during this Fitness Workout video by Kelly Stratoti. The Figure 4 Stretch will target muscles in your hips, lower back, and glutes. Kelly Stratoti is a fitness instructor available at the Fleet Fitness Center in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)
