    LTG DINGLE AND CSM HOUGH'S INTRO TO AUSA

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The Surgeon General of the Army, LTG Dingle and Command Sergeant Major of MEDCOM, CSM Diamond D. Hough, provides us their introduction of the AUSA Conference.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 20:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768663
    VIRIN: 201005-A-AM516-663
    Filename: DOD_108012412
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTG DINGLE AND CSM HOUGH'S INTRO TO AUSA, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AUSA
    INTRODUCTION
    MEDCOM
    HOUGH
    DINGLE

